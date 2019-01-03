Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande had perhaps the biggest song of 2018 with “Thank U, Next,” and she’s definitely produced as much content related to the song as possible. Aside from the track itself, there was the epic video and so many teasers and behind the scenes clips for the video, which helped keep the song at the forefront of the pop culture consciousness for quite some time. Now it’s 2019, and she’s not done with “Thank U, Next” yet: She just revealed that she will be releasing a vinyl 7-inch record featuring “Thank U, Next,” as well as her most recent single, “Imagine,” as the B-side.

It looks like Grande is keeping things pretty straightforward with this one, at least according to the item’s page on her website. It seems the release will feature the same cover art as the digital single, the songs are pressed on traditional 7-inch black vinyl (with “Thank U, Next” as the A-side and “Imagine” as the B-side), and the purchase will include a digital download of the songs, although it’s noted that “digital downloads are not available to customers outside the U.S.” The record is listed as a limited edition, though, so fans looking to have a copy of this for themselves probably shouldn’t do too much hesitating. It’s available to order now, but the page also says that orders are “expected to ship in 8-10 weeks,” so there will be a bit of a wait until you actually have the record in hand.

It’s been a while since “Thank U, Next” was released, but it’s still dominating the charts: On the most recent Billboard Hot 100 chart, it remains in the top spot for the seventh week in a row, while “Imagine” sits at No. 71, down from its peak position at No. 24. As for her Thank U, Next album, it’s one of the year’s most anticipated upcoming releases, and she previously said of it, “A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence),” and added, “We’re finalizing these mixes and arrangements now. I’m very happy with all of it. Lots of strings so. You know me. My heart meltssss.”