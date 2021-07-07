Last fall, Ariana Grande released her third album in as many years with Positions. The project grew to be one of the most popular pop releases from the year and it’s an effort the singer continues to promote as she returns with a new video for “Safety Net,” her collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign. The video released for the track is a live performance in which Ariana performs on a grass-covered stage under a futuristic-looking lighting fixture.

The track joins “34+35,” “POV,” and “Positions” as the only other songs from Positions to receive the visual treatment. “Safety Net” is also a song that was included in Uproxx’s ranking of the best songs in Grande’s career as it came in at No. 45. Aside from her own work, Grande’s most recent work has come in the form of collaborations.

Prior to the new video, she teamed up with Doja Cat for “I Don’t Do Drugs” from the rapper’s third album, Planet Her. She also contributed a verse for a remix of The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.” It’s a song that topped the Billboard singles chart for two consecutive weeks and one that they performed together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year.

You can watch the “Safety Net” video above.

