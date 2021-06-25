Ariana Grande and Doja Cat already had two other collaborations in the bag, but tonight they’ve added a third with the release of Doja’s Planet Her album. While the world focuses on the release of Doja’s collaboration with The Weeknd for the “You Right” video, pop fans are clamoring to hear what the new Ari feature will entail. Already teased since the release of the Planet Her tracklist a few weeks ago, “I Don’t Do Drugs” doesn’t disappoint — it’s a bouncy, harmony-heavy collab from two stars who do have the pipes to pull off everything from feather-light trills to full-on rap verses.

There’s no real hip-hop vibes to this track except the beat, and both women flex their voices on a track about the sometimes addicting powers of love and lust. It’s some of the first new music that Ariana has shared this year – aside from her appearance on a remix of Abel’s “Save Your Tears.” And given that connect, isn’t it time for all three of these artists to get on a song together? Meantime, Ari was shouted out elsewhere on Planet Her, on the track “Get Into It (Yuh)” where she credits Ari’s infamous “yuh” adlib back to her — “I mean, ya’ll b*tches better ‘yuh’ like Ari,” Doja raps.

Clearly, they’ve grown their friendship quite a bit since the “34 +35” remix video shoot.