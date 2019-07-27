Getty Image

ASAP Rocky has spent over three weeks behind bars in Sweden, but he’s still holding onto his sense of humor. Swedish authorities have released official police documents detailing the rapper’s high profile case, and he has reportedly listed his nickname as “pretty motherf*cker.”

Rocky faced prosecutors for the first time last Thursday and was charged with assault causing bodily harm. When authorities asked Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, if he had any other names he goes by, he responded, “Yes.” According to a report by NME, he told Swedish officials his nicknames are, “Rocky, A$AP Rocky, pretty mother f*cker.” He added, “I can’t think of any more.”

During A$AP Rocky's hearing today in Sweden he was asked if he goes by any nicknames. His response: "Yes, Rocky, A$AP Rocky, pretty motherf*cker"#FreeRocky pic.twitter.com/Nx8L9PCOkz — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) July 25, 2019

Rocky’s 500-page court documents were released, describing details about his case. According to a report from Billboard, the documents contained photo evidence of the victim’s injuries including cuts, bruises, and blood-stained clothing. If convicted of the crimes, Rocky faces up to two-years in prison. The rapper and two members of his crew involved in the fight will remain behind bars until their next court date, which is expected to commence Tuesday.

Prior to his initial hearing, Rocky’s case sparked unusual amounts of support. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reached out to President Trump to intervene with Swedish authorities on his behalf. Trump announced he spoke to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and offered to “personally vouch” for the rapper’s bail. Löfven cordially responded that Trump’s involvement would not influence the outcome of Rocky’s case. Following the charges, Trump tweeted he was “very disappointed” that Löfven did not make an effort to free Rocky.

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Rocky’s charges follow a fight captured on video where he and his crew allegedly beat a man to the ground. Rocky has maintained his innocence and claimed his actions were in the name of self defense, even releasing a video explaining his side of the story the day following the initial video’s release.