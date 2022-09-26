Christina Aguilera will be performing at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards this week. Today (September 26), Billboard announced that the pop superstar will be joining a list of performers that includes Latin acts like Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Ozuna.

Aguilera made her Latin music comeback in May with her self-titled album. The LP features her hits “Pa Mis Muchachas” with Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso, and “Santo” alongside Ozuna. At this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards, she will be honored with the Billboard Spirit Of Hope Award for her philanthropic efforts throughout her career. Aguilera will also perform for the first time “La Reina,” her feminine spin on the ranchera classic “El Rey” that was popularized by Vicente Fernández.

Aguilera’s collaborator Ozuna will also be hitting the stage with the live television premiere of his single “La Copa.” Colombian superstar Maluma will be performing his upcoming single “Junio” for the first time. Manuel Turizo, who recently sang with Coldplay in Colombia, will be performing his global top 10 hit “La Bachata.” Nicky Jam, who will be honored with the Billboard Hall Of Fame award, will perform his single “Sin Novia.”

Bad Bunny is the most-nominated artist this year with 23 nominations across 13 categories. The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air live on Telemundo on Thursday, September 29.

