Mexican Summer/Sub Pop/Domino

They may have received a lot of “British Strokes” comparisons early on in their career, but now, on their sixth album, it’s clear that Arctic Monkeys have transcended that label. Their new record is an adventurous step forward for a band that managed to not get lost in the early-2000s indie rock shuffle, even with song titles like “The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip.” Meanwhile, Beach House further cements their place on the dream pop pantheon, Wale and Tee Grizzley anchor this week’s hip-hop releases, and Reggie Watts is a lot of fun when he finds the time to give music his full attention.

Arctic Monkeys — Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

It’s been five years since AM dropped in 2013, and at some point between then and now, Arctic Monkeys decided to get weird. Their new album features out-there song titles like “The Ultracheese” and “The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip,” and while that might suggest an incoherent mess of an album, that’s not the case. It definitely strays from the direction of AM, but its foray into a more piano-centric sound is anything but misguided.

Read our review of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino here.

Beach House — 7

Beach House is sort of like the AC/DC of dream pop: They’ve found a formula that works and they’re sticking to it, because they’re the best at what they do. 7 is a record that will please the fans who already love what they’re familiar with, but that doesn’t mean the album is entirely treading worn territory. The aesthetic is similar, yes, but songs like “Dive” and “Dark Spring” still sound fresh.