This week in hip-hop, a pair of Memphis rappers go head-to-head, one of the legends of the game plots his triumphant comeback, and an outspoken upstart seeks his due. While last week’s slate of releases allowed for some underground artists to get their shot at the spotlight, this week, the rappers releasing their projects are bringing the spotlight with them. Here are all the best new hip-hop albums coming out this week.

Key Glock — Yellow Tape The last we heard from 22-year-old Memphis rapper Key Glock, he had just released the joint mixtape Dum And Dummer with his mentor Young Dolph. While that mixtape proved he could stand alongside a fan favorite like Dolph, with Yellow Tape, he’s out to prove he can stand on his own. With lead single “I’m Just Sayin” establishing the direction for the album, he might do just that. Lil Wayne — Funeral As the highly-anticipated followup to Lil Wayne’s long-delayed, universally-accepted but ultimately dated-sounding album, Tha Carter V, Weezy F Baby fans hope that Funeral will see a reinvigorated Wayne return to the forefront of the rap game, which is now mostly populated by two generations of his stylistic offspring. While he seems comfortable sliding into an elder statesman role, there is always the possibility after his Carter V fire sale of old material leaves him with a clean slate to start over with something new. We won’t know until the record drops, since there were no advance singles, but knowing Wayne, who’s been one of the more consistent entities in rap for two decades, we can at least expect high-quality raps after those signature lighter flicks.