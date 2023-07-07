The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Cardi B, Chika, Lil Baby, and more. New releases this week came from Gunna (“F*kumean“), Flo Milli (“Flo The Whistle“), and more, but the pickings were slim after a busy week prior. The highlights included Cardi B, who teamed up with FendiDa Rappa for yet another of her signature remixes, “Point Me 2” (and stole the show as usual), Chika, who finally announced the impending release of her debut album with “Demigod,” and Lil Baby, who commemorated Fanatic’s Merch Madness with a song of the same name. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending July 7, 2023.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Conway The Machine , Drumwork Music Group — Drumwork: The Album Conway The Machine’s label — which consists of 7xvethegenius, Goosebytheway, Jae Skeese, Shots Almigh, and SK Da King — unites for its first-ever group compilation album. There are guest appearances from Conway’s Griselda compatriot Benny The Butcher and fellow New York natives 38 Spesh and Rome Streetz. You already know what to expect. It’s gritty, it’s grimy … it’s gangsta.

Supastition, Praise, Speaker Bullies — Art Of Disrespect Supastition is a personal favorite. A rapper’s-rapper from North Carolina who tells it like it is, Sup teams up here with Praise and Speaker Bullies for a sample-heavy, drum-driven, bars-over-everything trad-rap album full of slick wordplay and old-school humor. It’s definitely grumpy old man hip-hop, but if you don’t like it, you can get off my lawn. Singles/Videos

King Von — “Heartless” Feat. Tee Grizzley The complete depths of Von’s vault have yet to be plumbed, but provided the quality remains as consistent as it has been, I reluctantly say “Plunder away.” Pairing the Chicago standout with one of his Midwestern street rap brethren is the sort of savvy decision that keeps Von’s posthumous releases from getting stale. Mick Jenkins — “Smoke Break-Dance” Feat. JID An Uproxx fave once again pokes his head out to prepare listeners for yet another heady, lyrically-focused release, presumably coming in the very near future. Meanwhile, JID makes for the perfect counterpoint to this wordy release as another rapper in a similar vein who can actually keep up with him from a delivery standpoint.