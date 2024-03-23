The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Cakes Da Killa — Black Sheep Sometimes, catching a wave in rap is just a matter of timing — and the timing is working in Cakes Da Killa’s favor. A longtime advocate of the hip-house subgenre, his latest 11-track offering has arrived in a much more receptive climate than his early mixtapes, as the dance music space has turned once again to the inner cities where the genre was founded. Hip-hop and house have long been linked but as the bond has strengthened in the past year, Black Sheep sits in a prime position to skyrocket Cakes to stardom.

Future X Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You Once you get past the elephant in the room, the long-awaited joint album turned out to be well worth the wait. In addition to standout guest turns from the likes of Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and of course, the devastating Kendrick Lamar verse. Metro and Future push each other in ways unique to their working relationship, even beyond the great stuff they’ve turned out alongside other artists. We Don’t Trust You is one of those rare moments everything comes together. Joyner Lucas — Not Now I’m Busy The Massachusetts rapper put a few years of distance between his last full-length album, ADHD, and the growth is evident right away. While he has spent the past four years releasing sporadic singles to show off his creativity and rhyme acumen — notably, through tracks with A-listers like J. Cole, Future, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk — he’s clearly taken the lessons learned since then to build a more cohesive creative sensibility Not Now is the first real indication that Eminem’s anointed has a long and consistent future in front of him.

Singles/Videos Kash Doll — “Pressin'” Feat. Tee Grizzley Two of the hottest names in Detroit team up for a straightforward street stomper. Kash Doll hasn’t been super prolific since releasing her debut album Stacked in 2019, but with her DJ Drama mixtape Back On Dexter last year and now this new single, it looks like she could be warming up for a strong comeback — just in time to rub metaphorical elbows with fellow rising women rappers like GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and more.