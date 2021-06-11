The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Bobby Sessions — Manifest Bobby’s debut album comes after the buzz-building RVLTN mixtapes, a Grammy win (for co-writing on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyonce), and a number of high-profile song placements including one on the Coming 2 America soundtrack. It’s well worth the wait

Guapdad 4000 — 1176 (Deluxe Edition) Adding six new tracks to his autobiographical, Illmind-produced album, in cluding the Rick Ross-featuring remix to “How Many,” Guapdad gets back to the lively party jams that have made him a favorite among those in the know. Larry June — Orange Print The title for Orange Print calls back to one of June’s breakout EPs, 2016’s Orange Season with Cookin Soul, but the rhymes are all of-and-in-the-moment luxury lifestyle raps as Larry continues his run of authentic, consistent, down-to-earth flexes.

Lil Gotit — Top Chef Gotit Executive produced by Gunna, Lil Gotit’s newest project puts his slippery flow on full display, bringing along Atlanta favorites like Young Thug, Yak Gotti, and Gotit’s brother Lil Keed for the ride. Kidd Kenn — Problem Child [EP] 18-year-old upstart Kidd Kenn drops his unabashed new EP just in time to make it a Pride Month anthem as the breakthrough artists continues to rack up attention and accolades, including from fellow queer icon Lil Nas X.

Migos — Culture III The long-awaited group return is 18 tracks of vintage Migos flows sprinkled with enervating guest appearances from longtime collaborators like Cardi B and Drake. Pi’erre Bourne — The Life Of Pi’erre 5 The producer contines his foray into solo artistry, with Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti providing support via energetic features.

Polo G — Hall Of Fame Chicago’s latest rising star spent two albums exorcising his demons, and now he’s enjoying the fruits of his labor. Polo stretches his creative muscles over 18 tracks that range from thumping drill to melodic trap ballads. Skyzoo — All The Brilliant Things It is long past the time to give Brooklyn native Skyzoo his flowers as one of the most consistent, creative, and compelling rappers to ever pick up a microphone. Here’s your chance to join the bandwagon.

Singles/Videos DreamDoll — “Tryouts” DreamDoll has long been on the threshold of superstardom and makes a bid for the coveted club crossover here.

Fredo Bang — “Trust Issues (Remix)” Feat. NLE Choppa Two of the South’s most promising rising stars connect on a ruminative trap anthem. French Montana — “FWMGAB” Interpolating another New York anthem, Peter Gunz and Lord Tariq’s “Uptown,” French Montana puts on for their shared borough with a triumphant banger.

Larry June — “Still Cookin” So laid-back, he’s practically parallel to the earth, Larry June defines cool on this swaggering knocker. Nana — “Running” Not a traditional music video, per se, but Nana is a South LA artist who deserves a lot more attention after releasing his masterful album Save Yourself late last year.