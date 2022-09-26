All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a new Cardi B collab and Lil Nas X returning to the video game realm. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Glorilla and Cardi B — “Tomorrow 2” It’s been well over four years since Cardi B released her debut (and so far, only) album, 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy. Despite the LP gap, Cardi has managed to stay culturally relevant in a number of ways. That includes collaborations like her latest, the Glorilla meet-up “Tomorrow 2,” on which the two touch on usual fare: bragging and shooing haters away. Lil Nas X — “Star Walkin'” Lil Nas X has popped up in video game-related endeavors on multiple occasions in recent years, including last week via his League Of Legends partnership. “Star Walkin’,” which soundtracks the game’s upcoming world championships in Mexico City, is an uplifting anthem that sounds perfect for its purpose.

Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla Sign — “Willing To Trust” Cudi’s multi-tiered project Entergalactic (the album and accompanying TV special of the same name) is on the way in just a few days. Ahead of that, Cudi dropped a new song from it last week, “Willing To Trust,” a poignant number featuring Cudi’s Entergalactic (the show) co-star Ty Dolla Sign. Freddie Gibbs — “Dark Hearted” Shortly after a shot-filled freestyle on Hot 97, Gibbs did a 180 with the vulnerable single “Dark Hearted.” This one is a James Blake production and the somber aura he created is the perfect backdrop for Gibbs to drop a rapid verse about his struggles.

Baby Tate — “Ain’t No Love” Feat. 2 Chainz Baby Tate (a former Uproxx cover star) has her Mani/Pedi mixtape on the way, which makes her latest tease of it, last week’s “Ain’t No Love,” all the more fitting. In the song’s video, she and her crew take care of themselves at the nail salon before hitting the streets. YG — “Maniac” YG wasn’t pleased when his label dropped the I Got Issues tracklist recently, but the world’s gonna know it when the album drops this Friday. He teased it last week with “Maniac” and Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the song, “The Compton rapper subtly details the stressors that have been making his life ‘krazy’ since even before he got famous (see what I did there?), and brashly reveals the effect getting rich and famous has had on them.”

Alex G — “Immunity” Thanks to songs like “Immunity,” God Save The Animals, the latest album from Alex G, is something special. In fact, Uproxx’s Ian Cohen just ranked it as Alex’s best album ever and noted, “Folky Alex G, abstract Alex G, slowcore Alex G, rawk Alex G, it’s all here, but God Save The Animals manages to circle back to his origins placing the vocals higher than they’d ever been since Race or Rules.” Jamie xx — “Kill Dem” While it’s been years since Jamie xx’s last solo album, 2015’s In Colour, he has dropped a small smattering of singles in the years since. That includes last week’s “Kill Dem.” Uproxx’s Adrian Spinelli notes the tune “is a direct homage to the energy, the hype, and the music he heard booming through the Notting Hill Carnival soundsystems in his youth and flowed through the speakers when he performed at Notting Hill for the first time this past summer.”