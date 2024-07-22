All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Childish Gambino’s swan song and Cardi B coming through with a feature. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Childish Gambino — “In The Night” Feat. Jorja Smith and Amaarae Well, this is the end: The Bando Stone And The New World soundtrack is out now, and Donald Glover has gone on record as saying it’s the final Childish Gambino album. It feels like more of an eventual name change that a musical retirement for Glover, but regardless, tunes like “In The Night” are a lovely marking of this era’s end. Rob49 and Cardi B — “On Dat Money” “I wanna let some of y’all also know that I cannot always do glittery, fun, female stuff all the time,” Cardi declared earlier this month. That was in reference to a then-upcoming collaboration with Rob49, and indeed, “On Dat Money” is an assertive number that’s less about glitter and more about getting down atop a pile of cash.

Spinall, Omah Lay, and Tyla — “One Call” These three artists are some of African music’s biggest rising stars, and they’ve hitched to each other’s carts on the new collaboration “One Call.” The trio is a seamless combination on the laid-back Afrobeats tune. Khalid — “Ground” We’re now a couple weeks away from Sincere, Khalid’s upcoming album. He’s been one of R&B’s finest purveyors of dreamy tunes for years now and he has another one on his hands with “Ground.”

Big Sean — “Yes” Big Sean’s new album Better Me Than You apparently leaked online a few days ago, but the rapper took it in stride. Shortly after that news broke, Sean came through with “Yes,” which also arrived alongside a trailer for the upcoming album. Tinashe — “Nasty Girl Remix” Feat. Chlöe “Nasty” is perhaps the song of the summer. Now, Tinashe is helping her campaign with a pair of new remixes, one with Chlöe and another with Tyga.

Lil Yachty — “Let’s Get On Dey Ass” Lil Yachty has been doing a bit of everything lately, from making a psychedelic album to doing a full LP with James Blake to launching his Concrete Rekordz label. Last week, he linked up with his label’s Concrete Boys on “Let’s Get On Dey Ass,” which Uproxx’s Aaron Williams describes as “an electrifying track in the vein of fellow ATLien Playboi Carti’s amorphous, video gamey sound.” JT — “90s Baby” City Girls are no more, but JT is doing just fine on her own. She just dropped her solo album City Cinderella last week along with a video for “90s Baby,” a catchy tune that’s all confidence.