All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a rare new Childish Gambino song and Lana Del Rey continue her album rollout. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Flash newsletters.

Ni’Jah — “Sticky” Feat. Childish Gambino and KIRBY At this point, considering how up in the air the future of Childish Gambino has been, any new music from Donald Glover’s musical moniker would be extremely welcomed. Well, some came last week: Glover’s new TV series Swarm debuted a few days ago, and among the many reasons it has made headlines is for a Gambino appearance on an EP released to accompany the show. Lana Del Rey — “The Grants” Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd is now just days away and one of the final pre-album singles, “The Grants,” dropped just days ago. The seductive single is lush, gradually making its way forward with some help from gospel singers.

Fred Again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet — “Baby Again..” Three of the biggest and most respected electronic artists in their fields came together last week on “Baby Again...” They’re not the only noteworthy names involved: The track samples Lil Baby’s appearance on the 2019 Quality Control cut “Baby” and is a club-ready electronic banger. 6lack — “Fatal Attraction” 6lack has been plotting a return after a while away and it’s coming quickly: Since I Have A Lover, his first album since 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, arrives this week. Of last week’s “Fatal Attraction,” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes, “6lack croons over a rattling drum and hypnotic piano track, as he laments a star-crossed love.”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy, and 21 Savage — “Creepin’ (Remix)” Back in 2004, Mario Winans and Diddy dropped the Enya-sampling “I Don’t Want To Know.” Now, Diddy has returned to the song once again, this time “Creepin’,” which interpolates the track and comes from Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy, and 21 Savage. Indeed, it’s a star-studded effort and it’s full of nostalgia while sounding fresh. 100 Gecs — “Dumbest Girl Alive” 10,000 Gecs is here at last and indie’s favorite oddballs deliver a ton of energy on the new project. That’s especially evident in “Dumbest Girl Alive,” a grungy, dubstep-inspired, electronic rocker that’s no brakes, all gas.

Yves Tumor — “Parody” Yves Tumor had one of last week’s more captivating albums with (*takes deep breath*) Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). The final pre-album teaser was “Parody,” which Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez described as featuring “soft-tinged vocals over a slow, smooth guitar-and-drum-driven track.” Lil Keed — “Hitman” It’s been nearly a year since the untimely death of Lil Keed, and last week, his first posthumous release, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2, arrived. Highlights of the mixtape include “Hitman,” a braggadocios number on which he raps, “Yeah, I’m drippin’, I stunt on these motherf*ckers / All this jewelry, I can’t hide from your baby mother.”