All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Ed Sheeran have a supremely busy week and aespa go all in on AI. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Ed Sheeran — “End Of Youth” Sheeran has a lot to celebrate right now: The Marvin Gaye plagiarism trial was just ruled in his favor and his new album – (aka Subtract) released shortly after. A highlight from the vulnerable LP is “End Of Youth,” which sees the singer sorrowfully reflecting on seeing his childhood in the rear view. aespa — “Welcome To MY World” Feat. nævis aespa has quickly become of the the strongest forces in K-pop over the past few years. Their last album, Girls, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart last year, and now they’re looking to continue that success with the new My World EP. They shared “Welcome To MY World” last week and if you’re wondering about that featured artist, it’s actually the group’s AI-generated character.

will.i.am and Lil Wayne — “The Formula” Last week saw a meeting between hip-hop legends as will.i.am and Lil Wayne linked up on “The Formula.” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes of the collab, “on ‘The Formula,’ the hip-hop veterans remind listeners of their place in the game. Will experiments with drill sounds as he delivers snappy, clever bars. […] Swooping in with some more heat is Wayne, with a verse chock-full of car metaphors.” Gucci Mane — “Pissy” Feat. Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick Gucci Mane has plenty to brag about, and that’s just what he does alongside Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick on “Pissy.” Congratulations are in order for Roddy, for managing to use “pissy” as a flex, as he raps in the hook, “B*tch, I got the yellow gold, I got the yellow stones and my wrist and ring, it look pissy.”

Toosii and Khalid — “Favorite Song” Toosii has a hit on his hands with the recent single “Favorite Song,” the first top-20 song of his career. Now he’s upped the star power on the track by bringing Khalid in, who himself brings a smooth new verse, for a fresh remix. IDK — “Pinot Noir” Feat. Saucy Santana and Jucee Froot Of IDK’s new album F65 as a whole, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes it has everything “from high-speed battle rap to soulfully meandering introspection.” “Pinot Noir” is a highlight, as it sees IDK team up with Saucy Santana and Jucee Froot on the jazzy, head-bobbing track.

Armani White — “Billie Eilish Legends Mix” Feat. Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and N.O.R.E. For the past few months now, White has been riding the wave of his viral hit “Billie Eilish.” He just added a new dimension to the track by getting some icons on the “Legends Mix,” which features Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and N.O.R.E. Gayle — “Don’t Call Me Pretty” On “Don’t Call Me Pretty,” Gayle is done putting up with compliments from people who don’t have the best intentions, as she sings on the rocking chorus, “I don’t wanna be pretty to you / I don’t wanna be nice / I don’t wanna be the girl who kept you warm for a night.”