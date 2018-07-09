All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week Meek Mill and Future both dropped surprise releases, Justin Timberlake offered up another new song, and Years & Years debuted their highly anticipated sophomore album. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Future — Beastmode 2

Epic

Future releases a lot of music. Heck, he literally just released a two-volume soundtrack to Superfly a few weeks back. But Beastmode 2 is something different. Quick reactions to the set are saying that both Future and his producer Zaytoven are at the top of their game. Coming hot on the heels of high profile rap releases from some of the biggest names in the game, Future side-steps hype in favor of a focused and inspired collection. It might not get him as many headlines, but it might make for a longer-lasting conversation.

Meek Mill — Legends Of Summer

Maybach Music

One of the greatest musical tragedies of these times is the fact that Meek Mill is more talked about as a face of injustice than for his music. But now that Meek Mill is free, Meek Mill the musician has a chance to take center stage. His surprise EP features just four songs but also manages to squeeze in appearances from Jeremih, Miguel, and Swizz Beatz.