All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

#Meek Mill #New Music
Deputy Music Editor
07.09.18
best new music this week

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week Meek Mill and Future both dropped surprise releases, Justin Timberlake offered up another new song, and Years & Years debuted their highly anticipated sophomore album. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Future — Beastmode 2

Epic

Future releases a lot of music. Heck, he literally just released a two-volume soundtrack to Superfly a few weeks back. But Beastmode 2 is something different. Quick reactions to the set are saying that both Future and his producer Zaytoven are at the top of their game. Coming hot on the heels of high profile rap releases from some of the biggest names in the game, Future side-steps hype in favor of a focused and inspired collection. It might not get him as many headlines, but it might make for a longer-lasting conversation.

Meek Mill — Legends Of Summer

Maybach Music

One of the greatest musical tragedies of these times is the fact that Meek Mill is more talked about as a face of injustice than for his music. But now that Meek Mill is free, Meek Mill the musician has a chance to take center stage. His surprise EP features just four songs but also manages to squeeze in appearances from Jeremih, Miguel, and Swizz Beatz.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Meek Mill#New Music
TAGSAvey TareCardi BChristine and the QueensFutureListen To Thsmeek millnew musicyears & years

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 4 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 6 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 7 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP