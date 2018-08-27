All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week a new supergroup named Boygenius is born, Blood Orange offered up another sprawling, singular vision, and Interpol proved that consistency is a criminally underrated attribute. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Interpol — Marauder

Consistency is one of the best things a band can strive for, and Interpol’s ability to turn out a product that always sounds like themselves and still pushes their music to new creative peaks has made them one of the most enduring bands of the aughts. In his interview with the group, our own Steven Hyden notes that “Marauder puts the focus on the fiery interplay between the musicians.” When a band knows each other as well as these guys do, that’s a recipe for another memorable work.

Blood Orange — Negro Swan

Dev Hynes has made a name for himself both as a producer/songwriter for others (including the likes of Solange, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Haim) and for his own stellar Blood Orange project. His music can often feel fluid, with ideas pushed up against each other, rapidly shifting into the next. On his latest, our own Aaron Williams writes “Negro Swan is him granting permission, although it should never be needed, to grant yourself grace and the room to be yourself in all your ill-fitting inconvenience. Who cares what the establishment has to say? You belong.”