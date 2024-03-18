All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Justin Timberlake return years after his last album and Musgraves launch a comeback after a less lengthy wait. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Kacey Musgraves — “Cardinal” Musgraves continues her stylistic evolution with a bit of return to base, delving into soft country folk on her new album, Deeper Well. “Cardinal” is a strong example of that, as it manages to be tender and gentle but with a kinetic force behind it. Justin Timberlake — “No Angels” Timberlake’s plate is perpetually full to the point of overflowing, but he has finally found time to release Everything I Thought It Was, his first new album since 2018’s Man Of The Woods. There’s some fun to be had here, too, like on the funky single “No Angels” that shows Timberlake still knows how to craft and perform a pop bop.

Cardi B — “Enough (Miami)” Is a new Cardi album finally on the way? Maybe! At least, she’s been busy lately: She came through with “Like What (Freestyle)” a couple weeks ago, and now she’s back once again with the in-your-face “Enough (Miami).” Flo Milli — “Never Lose Me” Feat. SZA and Cardi B “Enough (Miami)” wasn’t all Cardi did last week: She (along with SZA) hopped on a remix of Flo Milli’s viral hit “Never Lose Me.” The song was great as it was and certainly didn’t need to assist, but that doesn’t mean SZA and Cardi’s fresh contributions aren’t welcome, as they work out well on the new version.

Gunna — “Prada Dem” Feat. Offset Gunna and Offset are back to flexing on their boastful new collab, “Prada Dem.” Gunna also takes a minute to address his recent legal situation: “I set the trend, I’m a trendsetter / I’m not a rat, still gettin’ cheddar.” Sexyy Red — “Get It Sexyy” Sexyy Red just had her first baby not all that long ago, but even that isn’t gonna keep her away from dropping new music. She unveiled “Get It Sexyy” last week, and it’s a celebratory tune that’s all about self-esteem and good times.

Halle — “In Your Hands” Halle Bailey has been crushing it recently, following up a starring stint in the Little Mermaid remake with a new solo single, “In Your Hands.” It’s an emotional ballad that puts her smooth vocals at the forefront as she sings about being valued in a relationship. Tierra Whack — “Ms Behave” When naming Whack’s World Wide Whack one of this spring’s most-anticipated albums, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams noted, “Her 2018 EP Whack World introduced listeners to a fantastical approach toward genre and subject matter that established Whack as one of the most intriguing names in hip-hop, and her debut album — which she announced this January — will give her the opportunity to expand on that foundation.”