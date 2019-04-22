All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Cage The Elephant ascend to the rock throne, Beyonce delivering a live album to end all live albums, and Lizzo prove why she is one of music’s most intriguing new stars. Yeah, it was a great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Lizzo — Cuz I Love You

No matter how many times I write about Lizzo, I feel the need to say the same thing: Lizzo is a star. That word gets thrown around a lot, but her infectious personality, her body-positive message, and her often incredible music work together to create something truly special in the current music climate. Cuz I Love You is her first collection of music in three years, and could be the moment where the culture at large finally gets on board with what many music writers have been screaming from the rooftops.

Cage The Elephant — Social Cues

Cage The Elephant don’t really identify as rock musicians, but regardless, they are becoming one of the biggest rock bands in the world. As I wrote in my interview with them, “Every album from the band is equal parts reinvention and refinement, and Social Cues finds Cage The Elephant more confident than ever in that formula, not relying on the tricks that got them to this point, but moving bravely into the unknown.”