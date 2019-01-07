All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

Our first week of 2019 was relatively quiet, but still managed to include a memorable new tune from Noname, a Future track that launched his next album cycle, and Lizzo proving she is ready to ascend to the next level in her career. It was still a pretty great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Lizzo — “Juice”

Lizzo might be the easiest rising star to root for in the music world. On her latest single, she kicks off the new year with another empowering anthem. As our own Chloe Gilke wrote about the song, “‘Juice’ is joyful, fizzing with Lizzo’s signature lyrical witticisms and confidence. Lizzo knows she’s glowing, and with ‘Juice,’ shares that glow with the rest of us.” This might be the start of a big year for Lizzo.

Noname — “Song 31”

Out favorite hip-hop poet returns with new music to ring in the new year. “Song 31” is quintessentially Noname, combining her jazz-influenced arrangements with lyrical slaying, turning phrases at an impressive clip. She even invites Chicago musician Phoelix to the fold for the memorable chorus. It’s only been a few months since her great Room 25, but Noname is quickly proving to be an artist that you can’t take your eyes, or ears, off of.

Paul McCartney – “Get Enough”

Paul McCartney is not afraid of the future. That’s what makes him one of the most enduring musicians of his era, unafraid to jump on a Kanye West song or experiment with the current sounds of the era. This comes across on his latest, “Get Enough,” which incorporates auto-tune in a manner that it sounds like it was directly influenced by his friend Kanye. It’s wild to think that Ye’s influence has even spread to members of The Beatles, but, as the saying goes, game recognize game.