All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. This week saw Rihanna continue her comeback with more new music and Brockhampton continue to count down to the end. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Rihanna — “Born Again” When Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” was announced, there were rumors that it wouldn’t be her only song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and that another one, “Born Again,” was on the way. The rumor has now been confirmed, as last week brought “Born Again,” a heartfelt ballad on which she sings of the late Chadwick Boseman, “I’d give my heart to this place / I’d give my whole soul and whatever it takes, never run away / And I’d relive this just to see your face again / I know that you’d do the same, born again.” Brockhampton — “The Ending” The end is near for Brockhampton, as the group’s final album, The Family, is set for this month. Their latest preview of it, “The Ending,” is under two minutes long but full of sentiment, with Kevin Abstract reflecting, “I’m thinking ‘Man, one day we all gon’ be some superstars’ / And this is way back before I had a credit card / and this is way back when I ain’t have a debit card / and this is way back when we all still prayed to God.”

Bruce Springsteen — “Turn Back The Hands Of Time” The Boss is of course best known for his iconic original songs but he’s had fun with covers, too: He dropped the covers album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions in 2006 and now he’s back with another collection of other folks’ songs: Only The Strong Survive. The album dropped a few days ago and when it did, he shared a visual for “Turn Back The Hands Of Time,” a soulful and rousing rendition of Tyrone Davis’ 1970 hit. GloRilla — “Nut Quick” GloRilla has had herself a year in 2022, but as it comes to an end, the rising rapper isn’t done yet. Last week, she came through with “Nut Quick,” on which she puts a disappointing male suitor on blast: “He thought I would be crazy after sex, but I ain’t nothin’ / He could’ve been my favorite sneaky link, but he just nut quick.”

Kim Petras — “If Jesus Was A Rockstar” Petras is in the midst of a career high-point: Her and Sam Smith’s “Unholy” was recently the No. 1 song in the country. Now’s a great time to ride that wave and get some more new music out there, which she did last week with “If Jesus Was A Rockstar,” a vulnerable and upbeat pop-rock number. Nas — “Thun” Nas continued his King’s Disease series with King’s Disease III, on which he also continued his long-running beef with Jay-Z. On “Thun,” he raps, “No beef or rivals, they playin’ ‘Ether’ on Tidal / Brothers can do anythin’ when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissectin’ bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, “N****, this ain’t over”, laughin’.”

Joe Jonas and Khalid — “Not Alone” Joe Jonas has a supporting role in the upcoming biographical war movie Devotion and that’s not the only way he got involved in the film. He also provided “Not Alone,” an emotional piano ballad made alongside Khalid that plays over the end credits. Fleet Foxes — “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen” Feat. Tim Bernardes Fleet Foxes went on tour earlier this year and they brought Brazilian singer/guitarist Tim Bernardes with them to open. Now, the two have come together on “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen,” an expansive new tune for the film Wildcat.