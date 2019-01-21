All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week was our first huge album release week of the year. Sharon Van Etten, James Blake, Maggie Rogers, Future and Steve Gunn all offered up collections that could be talked about all year, while Ariana Grande finally revealed the massive “7 Rings” and Weyes Blood established herself further as one of the most vital voices in indie. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Sharon Van Etten — Remind Me Tomorrow

There are many calling Sharon Van Etten’s new album her career best, which is hard to say for sure considering her past quartet of crushing, brilliant releases. But if anything, the enthusiasm only speaks to her ability to keep pushing herself into exciting new places. As our own Steven Hyden wrote, “Van Etten is still fearless in her songs… in which she writes for the first time about unconditional, as opposed to romantic, love.”

James Blake — Assume Form

Since James Blake burst on the scene with bass-y AF piano ballads, he’s become something of an in-demand collaborator in the hip-hop world. So, it is fitting that for the first time on one of his own records, he’s incorporated the idea of features into his own work like never before. Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Rosalia, Moses Sumney, and Andre 3000 are all invited to the endeavor.