All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

The advent of Memorial Day means that summer is officially here, and with the change in season comes new summer bops. Ed Sheeran released the second collaboration off his upcoming collection, the moony “Cross Me” featuring Chance The Rapper. Kim Petras continued her breakneck one-song-a-week release schedule with the emotional “All I Do Is Cry.” And 5 Seconds Of Summer, whose “Youngblood” was one of the Songs Of The Summer last year, dropped the smooth, slinky “Easier.” We’ve also got some really exciting releases from newcomers and rising stars whose songs you’ll be bopping to all summer long.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Grab your sunglasses (and your headphones) and listen up.

Kim Petras, “All I Do Is Cry”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“All I Do Is Cry” is Kim Petras‘ fifth new single in as many weeks, but its emotional impact sets it apart from her ever-growing discography. Her first collection of singles was full of lovesick, sugary-sweet pop bops and party anthems, but this new era sees Petras embracing new sounds and subject matter. “All I Do Is Cry” is “Broken” ‘s heartsick sister. Over a moody trap-pop beat, Petras laments a love lost and narrates her suffering state in their absence.

5 Seconds Of Summer, “Easier”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Easier” is breezy, summery, and compulsively listenable. Aussie band 5 Seconds Of Summer are taking the poppier sound they embraced on their 2018 album Youngblood and running with it — “Easier” is full Puth wave, bass-driven bounce. Charlie Puth actually co-wrote the song with 5SOS, and Luke Hemmings brings his best falsetto for the bridge. 5SOS have mostly moved away from the punkier sound of their first few albums, but “Easier” still maintains their signature playful spirit.