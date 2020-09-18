All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Baby Keem Singles Rising MC Baby Keem dropped off a two-pack to his burgeoning fanbase. On “Hooligan” he declares, “I’m the youngest n**** runnin’ it” over a whistling instrumental. On his “Sons & Critics” freestyle he commands, if “you a critic boy shut the f*ck up.” Berner — “Foolish” Feat. DMX Berner released his Russ Bufalino project this week. A standout song from the project is “Foolish” with DMX, where the Dog questions, “The devil’s spent so much time ruinin’ my life, but what’s the snake without me?” over a soulful vocal sample.

Bobby Sessions — “Still Alive” Feat. Royce Da 5’9″ Bobby Sessions and Royce Da 5’9” linked up to affirm the resilience of Blackness on “Still Alive,” the intro from his of-the-moment RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price Of Freedom. Coi Leray — “Slide” Coi Leray and Gunna release a sleek, romantic video for their “Slide” single from Coi Leray’s Now Or Never EP. The touchy-feely video is the perfect addendum to the sultry track.

Dbangz — “Been A Long Time” This week, LA-based artist Dbangz released a video for “Been A Long Time,” a reflective stream of consciousness where the 19-year-old laments, “Mama told me stayin’ stuck in my head’ll be dangerous” and explores his cycle of depression and self-medicating over a classic break loop. Elzhi — “Smoke & Mirrors” Feat. Monica Blaire <a href="https://fbdistribution.bandcamp.com/album/seven-times-down-eight-times-up">Seven Times Down Eight Times Up by Elzhi</a> Elzhi offered up another single from Seven Times Down Eight Times Up with the “Smoke & Mirrors,” a reflective track where he figuratively goes down memory lane but affirmed that his circumstances made him “a champ, I’m a leader, I’m a prophet I’m a rebel” all in one.

HoodCelebrityy — “So Pretty” Feat. Kash Doll Fresh off having one of the hottest verses on Big Sean’s “Friday Night Cypher,” Kash Doll dished off some more powerful bars on HoodCelebrityy’s breezy, Jamaican-tinged “So Pretty.” Jahmed — “Glimpse” Feat. Freddie Gibbs Jahmed traded bars with Freddie Gibbs on “Glimpse,” a braggadocious track where the two spitters show off over a mysterious, 808-driven production.

Kipp Stone — “Sprague Street” Feat. Mick Jenkins Cleveland MC Kipp Stone is set to release his HOMMÈ album on October 20. He set a strong precedent for the project on “Sprague Street,” a lyrical exercise with Mick Jenkins where Stone reminds, “Goin numb don’t make you tough at all / It’s really sayin’ I’ve been hurt so much I’d rather never feel anything” Marlon Craft — “Time Will Tell” Marlon Craft takes ‘em to school on “Time Will Tell,” an of-the-moment track where he incisively rhymes about what undoing systemic oppression of BIPOC would look like, urging “it look like excavation, diggin up the inner hatred that this nation gave us.”

MC Eiht — Lessons MC Eiht released his latest project Lessons today. The project shows him offering up another dose of gangsta rap and OG wisdom alongside a slew of collaborators like Conway The Machine, Dave East, Talib Kweli, B-Real, Kurupt and Havoc. The latter two showed out on album standout “Neighborhood Looks.” Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta — Code Red It’s a Memphis thing on Code Red, a collaboration project where Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta are as tough, flashy, and fly as they wanna be over a 13-track suite of thumping, energetic production. Album standouts include “New Chain” with Yo Gotti and the “Said Sum” remix with City Girls and DaBaby.