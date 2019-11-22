All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week, there were videos from Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Lil Peep, and DaBaby. There were also tracks from Anderson .Paak, Pivot Gang, and Hitmake, who tabbed Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll for “Thot Box.”

Consequence — “No Place Like Home” Feat. Phife Dawg Before Consequence was a member of Kanye’s camp, he was a protege of the legendary A Tribe Called Quest. On what would have been Phife Dawg’s 49th birthday, Consequence released “No Place Like Home,” a hometown-reppin’ song that the two worked on while in the beginning stages of their We Got It From Here, Thank You 4 Your Service album. Paul Wall — “Overcame” Feat. Benny The Butcher It’s a Houston to Buffalo collection on “Overcame,” where the legendary Paul Wall trades bars with the red hot Benny The Butcher. Benny has been locked in all year, and the trend continues on the Statik Selektah-produced single from he and Paul’s upcoming Give Thanks album.

Jay Critch — “Cameras” Feat. Nick Mira & Jetsonmade Earlier this week, Jay Critch dropped “Cameras,” a loosie featuring Nick Mira and Jetsonmade. The three MCs take turns talking about being the “hood fave,” over a quaking keyboard-driven production. Lil Reese — “Come Outside” A week after experiencing a scary shooting incident, Lil Reese lets us know he’s back on the grind and focused with the release of “Come Outside.” Reese has noted on Instagram that he can’t talk until his wounded neck heals, so the menacing track is something he had in the stash. It will be interesting to hear what he has to say after the life-threatening incident.

Stunna 4 Vegas — “Long” Long is a single from Stunna 4 Vegas’ upcoming Rich Youngin project. Stunna unleashes his energetic mic presence on a characteristically wacky beat and paired the braggadocios banger with a video that shows off the trappings of his newfound fame. Lighthouse — “Take A Daytrip” Feat. Rico Nasty, slowthai and ICECOLDBISHOP Rico Nasty trades bars with a couple of across the pond MCs on “Daytrip,” a single curated by producer Lighthouse and featuring slowthai and ICECOLDBISHOP. Over a sinister synth, Rico lets us know “you better chill on that side talk before you get that sidewalk lined out in FBI chalk.”

Dave East — Funkmaster Flex Freestyle If you couldn’t get enough of your Dave East fix from his recent Survival album, he headed to Hot 97 to drop a freestyle for Funkmaster Flex. After dropping some reflective bars, Dave let his partners King Shooter, D Jones, and Rich Rhymer shine with their own mic time. KXNG CROOKED and Bronze Nazareth — “I Can’t Remember” KXNG CROOKED and Bronze Nazareth are set to release Gravitas, a joint album sure to be chockful of dense lyricism. The first single from the project is “I Can’t Remember,” where CROOKED analyzes societal ills over Nazareth’s cavernous drums.