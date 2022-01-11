Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Happy new year and welcome to 2022! This past week gave the music their first official releases of the new year and we’re off to and good start so far. The Weeknd leads the way with his highly-anticipated sixth album Dawn FM. The project’s 16 songs features contributions from Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator, and Oneohtrix Point Never. Amber Mark brings us closer to her debut album Three Dimensions Deep with her “Most Men” single while Tyus makes a welcomed return with Synergy.

The Weeknd — Dawn FM Nearly two years after The Weeknd released his fifth album After Hours, an effort that ruled the charts for several weeks, he returns with his sixth body of work. Dawn FM arrives complete with 16 songs and help from Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator, and Oneohtrix Point Never. It’s truly a great body of work that shows the singer’s continued growth and improved artistry. Highlights on it are “Out Of Time,” “Here We Go… Again,” and “Is There Someone Else?” Amber Mark — “Most Men” In a few weeks, New York-based singer Amber Mark will arrive with her long-awaited debut album Three Dimensions Deep. It’s a project that fans who tapped into her early work, which dates back to her 2017 EP 3:33am, have been waiting for. So far she’s released five singles from the album: “Softly,” “What It Is,” “Foreign Things,” “Competition,” and “Worth It.” She returns with a sixth single, which arrives in the form of an appearance on A Colours Show, a performance you can happily enjoy in the video above.

Tyus — Synergy It’s been quite a while since Tyus delivered a full length project to the world. He first earned notability back in 2015 and 2016 with songs like “City Of The Rose” and “My Way.” Since then he’s continued to release a steady stream of singles, but to kick off the year he returned with a welcoming gift to fans. Tyus touches down with Synergy, a 13-track body of work made up of ten songs and three interludes that will surely be a project to enjoy in the new year. Lance Skiiiwalker — “Peso” Feat. SiR Last month, Lance Skiiiwalker dropped off his Tales From The Telescope Chapter 2: Internal Shine to close of the year. One of the highlight moments from that project is “Peso” with SiR. To start off the new year, Lance returns with a music video for that track. The visual is a heavily animated one that features the faces of Lance and SiR within the montage of art that appears on the screen.

Moonchild — “Tell Him” Feat. Lalah Hathaway In about a month, Moonchild, the trio composed of Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk, will release their fifth album Starfruit. Ahead of its release, Moonchild returns with the project’s fifth single “Tell Him.” It finds the trio paired with Lala Hathaway for a laid-back track that does a great job pairing Navran and Hathaway’s vocals together. As for Starfruit, the project is set to feature acts like Alex Isley, Tank and the Bangas, and Rapsody. Nnena — …Just Cause Last fall, Nnena saw her “Fun” single appear in the final season of Issa Rae’s trademark TV show Insecure. It was one of the better original songs that appeared in the show and Nnena looks to build off that momentum with her …Just Cause EP. It arrives with just four songs to its name as well as features from Childish Major, DaVionne, and Westside Boogie.

KIRBY — “Black Leaves” After sharing her second project, Sis. He Wasn’t The One last fall, Kirby is back in action with a brand new single. She arrives with “Black Leaves,” a track that also doubles as the theme song for ABC’s limited series Women Of The Movement, which is based on the true story of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley. “I’m not proud of the history of my state but as a black woman from Mississippi I am humbled & proud to sing of the courage, resilience and strength of Emmet Till’s mother Mamie Till,” she said about the song. Khamari — “Doctor, My Eyes” A struggle with carrying life’s burdens and losing his sense of self-awareness are the central themes of Kharmari’s “Doctor, My Eyes” single. Throughout the song, you can hear him trying not to crumble under these burdens, but this task gets harder and harder as time goes on. A month after sharing the song, he returns with a video for the track. The visual captures Khamari wallowing in despair as life continues to move around him.