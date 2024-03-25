Tyla — Tyla South African singer Tyla made a splash in 2023 with her breakout singer “Water” and this year, she makes another one with her self-titled debut. Through 14 songs, one of them being the Travis Scott-assisted remix of “Water,” Tyla establishes her independence and breaks free from everything that held her back in prior days. She also gets help from Gunna, Skillibeng, Travis Scott, Tems, and Becky G on the project. SiR — Heavy Nearly six long years removed from his beloved third album Chasing Summer, TDE singer SiR is finally back with a new body of work. Heavy arrives with 16 songs featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Isaiah Rashad, Anderson .Paak, Ab-Soul, and Scribz Riley, all of whom help the TDE singer dive into an honest tale of his recovery, mental health, and physical transformation over the last few years.

Genia — “Let Me Wander” Victorville, California singer Genia is back with another reason for us to be excited about her upcoming 4am In The Ville project. Her latest single “Let Me Wander” showcases her range with her soulful voice coasting over an acoustic guitar and textured drumbeat. She does it all while tackling the ups and downs of a relationship that no longer serves her, a realization that eventually pushes her to walk away. Kaash Paige — “Superstar” Pushing onward with her independent status, Kaash Paige is back with “Superstar.” Her second single of the year, Paige rocks out, true to her superstar name, over the track’s thumping bass. Here, Paige is the star of her own world and she’s not afraid to rock any stage that stands in front of her.

Loony — Loony It’s been almost three years since Scarborough singer Loony arrived with her debut EP Soft Thing, the Polaris Music Prize nominee is back with her official debut album. The self-titled effort checks in with 12 songs and is an equally soothing and vibrant debut release from Loony who is set to head out on The Loony Tour next month. Amaria — “Beggin'” Los Angeles’ Amaria is almost a year removed from her All For You project, and she’s back with her second single since the project’s release. “Beggin'” is a silky-smooth record buried in funk and jazz flavor that altogether serves as the backdrop for Amaria’s plea to have another round with her lover.

Kelz2busy — “cdg.wav” New York City singer Kelz2busy ended his 2023 year with his 3 Typa Nights EP and now he’s back in 2024 to get back to work. Kelz2busy drops “cdg.wav” which put his signature falsetto melodies back in the ears of his growing fan base as Kelz2busy speaks to an ex-lover and declares his love for her while accepting that their relationship is now a thing of the past. Debbie — “It’s Been A Week” Hopefully, 2024 is the year that London singer Debbie delivers a new project, but a new single for the time being is enough to hold us over. She’s back with “It’s Been A Week” which strikes as a defiant message on pushing through and getting to the light at the end of the tunnel following a tough breakup. “‘It’s Been A Week’ is a reflection (albeit a dramatic one) of pain and regret I was feeling with one particular lover,” she said about the song. “I was just expressing myself and escaping.”

Bairi — “Come My Way” This year is lining up to be a big one for Pennsylvania native Bairi as she announced her long-awaited debut project Fire Siren. Following singles like “Paraíso” and “Spring Cleaning,” Bairi checks back in with “Come My Way.” Her usual sweet and soothing R&B gets swapped out for an upbeat dance number that bubbles with sensuality and anticipation as she waits for the moment her partner arrives to fulfill her needs. Bri Steves — “Lonely With You / Back Outside” Philadelphia singer Bri Steves took her talents to A Colors Show to debut two songs “Lonely With You” and “Back Outside.” The former is a sweet record that Steves uses to drop her guard and ask her future partner to love her for her best qualities and her flaws. “Back Outside” is brash and confident as an attempt at love fails and Steves brings her guard back up in self-defense as she recovers from the new bruises.