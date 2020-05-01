All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes good R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. After being liberated from her former label and signing to Warner Records, JoJo has made her triumphant return with her fourth studio album Good To Know. Trey Songz also emerged after a long hiatus with his latest release “Back Home” featuring Summer Walker, who also happens to be on Khalid’s remix to “Eleven,” with the music video dropping today.

JoJo — Good To Know JoJo had a huge moment when her 2004 hit “Leave (Get Out)” was released at the age of 13-years-old. Due to label complications, the then budding singer kind of disappeared into an abyss until recently. Now, her fourth album Good To Know is here nine songs deep and it is where JoJo relentlessly flexes her gracious vocals, like she usually does, as a soul-simmering diary of love and heartbreak with songs such as “Lonely Hearts” and “Comeback” featuring Tory Lanez. Trey Songz — “Back Home” Feat. Summer Walker Like Trey Songz says, “It’s been a long time.” Trigga has arrived with his first single of the year, “Back Home,” featuring Summer Walker and it borrows Cam’ron’s “Oh Boy” vibe with a New Edition melody. Summer shows up and equally does her part as she sonically answers Trey with her luxurious brand of vocalization. This week, the Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer recently pleased all of his longtime fans with two of his most popular mixtapes, Anticipation I and Anticipation II.

Khalid — “Eleven (Remix)” Feat. Summer Walker Khalid tapped Summer Walker for the remix to his track “Eleven” and today the music video for the celebrated single has been released. Exactly how Khalid and Summer are cruising around the city in luxury whips, “Eleven (Remix)” is the epitome of romantic car music and was made to be heard while riding through the streets at night, with the windows down and the volume turned all the way up. Joyce Wrice — “That’s On You” Los Angeles-based R&B singer Joyce Wrice came through this week with the oh-so smooth “That’s On You,” as the first release off her upcoming album. Brimming with the robust bliss of string and brass instruments fusing together with the love and care of her sweet voice, “That’s On You,” is an expressive spiritual experience. Joyce was recently featured on Westside Gunn’s “French Toast” featuring Wale, off his critically-acclaimed album Pray For Paris.

HER — “Wrong Places” After appearing as a guest on NBC’s songwriting competition series Songland, HER issued the release of her slow jam “Wrong Places.” Intertwined between the sounds of an acoustic guitar and sharp snares settled in the heart of a healthy bassline, HER sings what she means while improvising flowy ad-libs infused with passion. Bryce Hase — “Language” Feat. Tory Lanez Up and coming Dallas, Texas native Bryce Hase really delivers with his latest release “Language” featuring Tory Lanez. While Bryce provides a majority of the song’s cozy infrastructure, Tory furiously drops a fire verse that adds something special to the entire essence of the track. Though he’s new the scene, his recently released songs, “I Know U Been Stressed <3” and “Wonderland,” have accumulated over two million streams overall.

Brandy — “Baby Mama” Feat. Chance The Rapper Brandy‘s new song “Baby Mama” is right on time for Mother’s Day and it includes a feature from Chance The Rapper. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, the Grammy Award-winning singer said, “It’s celebrating mothers out there who are out there doing their best for their children and striving in their independence, in their strength, in their power. I just wanted to come out with a powerful message like that.” Rome Flynn — “Keep Me In Mind” How to Get Away With Murder‘s Rome Flynn not only acts but he sings too, and he happens to be really good at it. Assembled by Grammy Award-winning producer Bizness Boi, the R&B crooner’s latest release “Keep Me In Mind” is a provocative love ballad emanating in close intimacy.