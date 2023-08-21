Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Snoh Aalegra continued to journey toward her upcoming fourth album with “Wait A Little Longer” while Tinashe did the same for her forthcoming BB/Angel album with “Needs.” Jessie Reyez and Miguel connected for “Jeans” and Davido recruited Latto for a remix of “Unavailable.” Elsewhere, Usher and Kelly Rowland stirred up some controversy with their “Boyfriend” video, Brent Faiyaz dropped a video for “Jackie Brown,” Jamila Woods shared a visual for “Boomerang,” and Blxst and Bino Rideaux announced Sixtape 3. Oh, and Victoria Monét dropped a phenomenal video for “On My Mama.” Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Ciara — CiCi Ciara dives head first into her “R&B era” with her new EP CiCI. Released four years after Beauty Marks, Ciara delivers seven songs with features from Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and Big Freedia that she says should “make you feel like you’re at an old school house party vibing to R&B.” Leon Thomas — Electric Dusk Leon Thomas has this week’s best R&B release with his debut album Electric Dusk. Through 12 songs and contributions from Victoria Monét, Benny The Butcher, and Ty Dolla Sign, Leon dives into topics that include love, heartbreak, and growth through excellent production, impressive songwriting, and crisp vision that makes for one of this year’s best R&B (and overall) albums.

Amaka — Oasis Months removed from the official conclusion of VanJess, Jess — or Amaka as she goes by now — begins a new era with the release of her debut solo EP. Oasis arrives in collaboration with Kaytranada as a six-track project that Amaka says is “about feeling yourself and owning your confidence in peak form.” Elhae & Xavier Omar — “Favourite” Just a couple of years after coming together for “Sick Of Playing,” Elhae and Xavier Omar strike the match once again for “Favourite.” Their latest release is a heartfelt record dedicated to the special woman in their respective lives.

Dylan Sinclair — “Fly Girl” Toronto singer Dylan Sinclair keeps his foot on the pedal in 2023 with the release of his “Fly Girl” single. The new record is dedicated to a “fly girl” he has in his life, one he has perfect chemistry and is enamored with thanks to her effortless style which he admits has her “geeked.” Jozzy — Songs For Women, Free Game For N****s (Deluxe) After releasing her Songs For Women, Free Game For N****s (Deluxe) EP at the top of the year, Jozzy checks back in with a deluxe edition of the project. With it comes four new additions: two new songs with “Like Me” and “Since 21,” a remix of Commotion, and a sped-up version of “Favorite Shirt.”

Lyfe Harris — “Sunkiss” With his upcoming project SAGE (Such A Good Experience) on the way, Lyfe Harris arrives with “Sunkiss.” The warm record hones in on the feelings of love and lust for a record that questions whether the sun can provide the same warmth and love that Harris’ love can. Ballad — “Stories” Massachusetts singer Ballad is back with another vibrant and captivating single with “Stories.” With the new single, Ballad addresses a past lover by telling them to check his Instagram Story if there’s ever a point that they miss him. Life is better without them in his world and he prefers to keep it that way.