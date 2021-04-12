All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday.

Doja Cat — “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA Doja Cat and SZA finally released their single “Kiss Me More” after previously teasing fans with it and it came with a music video. Set in a video game ran by women, Doja and SZA play along in soft pink, flowy setting that takes place somewhere not named Earth. “Kiss Me More” is a cheery vibe that is sure to be heard all summer. Elhae — Aura 3 Elhae‘s Aura 3 is here. The 10-song project features guest appearances from Rick Ross and Xavier Omar. It also includes his single “My City” with Masego and the previously released cut “Fun Fact.” After one listen, Elhae proves why this is one train you should hop.

Sonder & Jorja Smith — “Nobody But You” Sonder and Jorja Smith on “Nobody But You” is the R&B link up we all deserve. Sonder, consisting of Brent Faiyaz as well as producers Atu and Dpat, and Jorja crafted a hollow acoustic number filled with an emotional tale. Brent Faiyaz has been creating a lot of noise lately and “Nobody But You” is just one of many singles the singer has released as of late. Miguel — Art Dealer Chic 4 This week, Miguel placed the entire Art Dealer Chic series on digital service providers and on top of that, he released it’s fourth installment: Art Dealer Chic 4. “I’ve been doing a lot of work to consider and refine my beliefs in the last few years,” he said in a statement. “Inevitably, this brought me back to Art Dealer Chic as ADC is more or less a moniker for active mindset curation; choosing the thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self instead of letting what I’ve experienced or what is expected of me dictate my choices.”