It’s really not hard to seek out pop music — the genre derives from the word “popular,” after all — but it proves much more difficult to find new and quality artists in a world saturated with Ed Sheerans and Taylor Swifts. That’s where Spotify comes in.

The music streaming mogul houses a database of more songs than you could even imagine, and though their in-house playlists tend to lean more toward major labels, they’re pumping out some pretty impressive playlists showcasing the talents of rising stars and names you probably haven’t even heard of yet, too. Then, of course, there are the tastemakers curating third-party playlists on the platform without any industry politics to hold them back.

Spotify is a goldmine for digging deeper into the pop genre and unearthing some treasures that haven’t made it to star status (and maybe never will). This list is just one step in the discovery process, featuring some killer playlists in bedroom pop, dream pop and just straight up pop. That being said, it’s also a means to get you back into some nostalgic tracks from pop’s Golden Age (aka the early aughts) and feature the females leading the way for future stars in the genre. These are all the best pop playlists on Spotify right now.

40 new artists for 2018 by Guardian Music

This playlist may not be genre-specific, but there’s a lot of good, new pop talent to keep an eye out in 2018. Created by The Guardian, this nearly two-and-a-half hour playlist, which is oddly only composed of 38 tracks, features artists that are sure to make waves this year. From the smooth R&B tones of Cautious Clay to the Afrofunk energy of Sudan Archives, this is a great collection of songs for when you’re not in the mood for a particular genre and just want to discover something fresh.

Pop Rising by Spotify

If your idea of discovery is seeking out the newest hits the pop world has to offer, then Spotify’s Pop Rising playlist is the one for you. This regularly updated collection refers to itself as the hits of tomorrow, today, and showcases the singles that you’re sure to be hearing on the radio in no time. Although a lot of the artists on this playlists are big hitters like Calvin Harris, ZAYN, Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, its cover artist is usually a promising up-and-comer, like King Princess.

Gems & Secrets: Discover the undiscovered by gemsandsecrets

Gems & Secrets is a music blog based out of Hollywood, and its discovery game is strong. The five-and-a-half-hour playlist is a mix of brand new jams and hidden gems that have flown under the radar for months. Though billed as multi-genre, this 90+ track collection leans heavily toward pop, championing heavenly voices like Alice Gray and Naomi Wild and helping listeners find their favorite artist they’ve never heard of.

Bedroom Pop by Spotify

This playlist is pretty straightforward — it’s more than six hours of relaxing, lo-fi bedroom pop. If you’re a diehard fan of the genre, the artists here may be familiar to you, but for the rest of us this regularly updated, 100+ track collection is chock full of hazy gems that have come out this year and includes up-and-comers like the soulful MorMor and recent Sub Pop signee, Yuno.

#NowWatching: Spring 2018 by Ones to Watch

Ones to Watch is another music blog that’s all about discovery in the R&B/indie/pop realm. Its #NowWatching playlist is a seasonal smorgasbord of, well, the artists you should have your eye on. Each iteration of the playlist is updated throughout its featured season, with the current rotation including some names in pop you may have heard, like Billie Eilish and Wet, as well as notable newcomers Soleima and ODIE.

Dreampop by Spotify

Also pretty self-explanatory — the 49-track collection offers nearly three hours of ethereal dream pop jams. The playlist does feature some pretty big names in the indie-sphere like Beach House and Tame Impala; however, it’s also a great tool for discovering up-and-comers in the genre, like the delightfully lo-fi Foliage and jazz-influenced vocalist/producer Bernache.

#DiscoverTheUndiscovered by bornmusiconline

Another music discovery blog, another great music discovery playlist on Spotify. Born Music helps you discover, you guessed it, the undiscovered. Though the term is used loosely in this case (the current collection includes tracks by Tinashe, Let’s Eat Grandma and Courtney Barnett), it’s a nice transitional playlist into the “cooler” side of pop for those who are used to listening to Top 40 bangers.

New Indie 2018 by Michael Schilling

Michael Schilling isn’t affiliated with a blog, he’s just really damn good at curating playlists. He’s created dozens of collections in all kinds of genres, and his New Indie 2018 playlist is massive. Comprising more than 200 songs and counting, he’s been compiling tracks since January and regularly updates the rotation when he finds new jams. Although this playlist features mostly bigger name artists in the indie world, it’s always nice to have a comprehensive list of all the best songs that have come out over the course of the year.

Women of Pop by Spotify

Like Beyonce famously asked, “Who run the world?” The answer, of course, is girls, and this Spotify-curated playlist is all about female empowerment. The expansive collection showcases all the badass women in pop music, from new idols like Camila Cabello and Kehlani to icons like Lady Gaga, Adele and J-Lo. It also does an excellent job of balancing new hits with classics like Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and TLC’s “Waterfalls.”

2000s Pop by osornios

Like Michael Schilling, osornios isn’t affiliated with a particular music industry entity, he just knows how to make a killer playlist. Case in point: 2000s Pop. The massive, nearly 900 song collection spans 57 hours and includes all of the nostalgic pop hits from the early aughts. “Just Dance”? Check. “Umbrella”? You got it. “Single Ladies”? Duh. Discovering new artists is so refreshing and exciting for a music lover, but sometimes you just need to pump up the iconic jams and have yourself a dance party, even if it’s a party of one.