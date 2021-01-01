Even during a global pandemic, there’s one pop star who never stops working. That’s Beyonce, of course, who took to Instagram to share a recap video of her year that included philanthropy to support communities hurting under the weight of COVID-19, collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion, her releases with Adidas for Ivy Park, and the Black Is King visual album, to name a few.

“Cheers to a New Year Beehive!!” she wrote in the caption for the IGTC footage. “2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many loses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective.”

Bey is also the kind of friend who understands that the best way to get through something horrible is to poke fun at it, and made her friends and inner circle custom “F*ck 2020” necklaces as gifts. Now that the year from hell is behind us, here’s hoping we can get the world back on track so seeing Beyonce on tour instead of on Instagram is a possibility again.