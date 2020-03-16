Burna Boy Puts His Culture On Display In The Colorful ‘Odogwu’ Video

Burna Boy puts his culture on display in his “Odogwu” video. “Odogwu” is an Igbo name for boys meaning “victor,” “leader,” “great man,” or “hero,” and for Burna Boy, it’s an attribute he genuinely wants to represent — not only for his fellow Nigerians, but also for all Africans as a unified whole. The video, “shot and chopped” by TG Omori, features shots of Burna surrounded by warriors at various rituals and seaside as boats race through the background.

Burna has been promoting his standout album, African Giant, which was nominated for a Grammy earlier this year and bore the singles “Money Play,” “Secret,” “Omo,” “Another Story,” and “Gum Body.” He also recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series and is planning on touring the wold for his Twice As Tall tour, which seems to be moving forward for now, despite recent coronavirus concerns prompting other tours’ cancelations.

Watch Burna Boy’s “Odogwu” video above and see the US dates for Twice As Tall below.

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Roxy

05/09 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival

05/13 -– Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

05/16 -– San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

05//18 -– Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/20 -– Denver, CO @ Summit

05/22 -– Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

05/23 -– Indianapolis, MN @ Egyptian Room

05/28 -– Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/29 –- New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

05/30 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic

05/31 –- Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

06/03 –- Miami, FL @ Fillmore

06/06 –- Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

06/07 –- Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

African Giant is out now on Atlantic. Get it here.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.