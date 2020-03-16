Burna Boy Puts His Culture On Display In The Colorful ‘Odogwu’ Video

Burna Boy puts his culture on display in his “Odogwu” video. “Odogwu” is an Igbo name for boys meaning “victor,” “leader,” “great man,” or “hero,” and for Burna Boy, it’s an attribute he genuinely wants to represent — not only for his fellow Nigerians, but also for all Africans as a unified whole. The video, “shot and chopped” by TG Omori, features shots of Burna surrounded by warriors at various rituals and seaside as boats race through the background.
Burna has been promoting his standout album, African Giant, which was nominated for a Grammy earlier this year and bore the singles “Money Play,” “Secret,” “Omo,” “Another Story,” and “Gum Body.” He also recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series and is planning on touring the wold for his Twice As Tall tour, which seems to be moving forward for now, despite recent coronavirus concerns prompting other tours’ cancelations.
Watch Burna Boy’s “Odogwu” video above and see the US dates for Twice As Tall below.
05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Roxy
05/09 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival
05/13 -– Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
05/16 -– San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
05//18 -– Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/20 -– Denver, CO @ Summit
05/22 -– Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
05/23 -– Indianapolis, MN @ Egyptian Room
05/28 -– Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/29 –- New York, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
05/30 –- Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic
05/31 –- Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
06/03 –- Miami, FL @ Fillmore
06/06 –- Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
06/07 –- Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
African Giant is out now on Atlantic. Get it here.
Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.