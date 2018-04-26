Getty Image

It looks like Cardi B is canceling her summer tour after all. And it’s understandable why, the “I Like It” rapper is gearing up to deliver her first baby in July — right smack dab in the middle of summer.

Cardi revealed her pregnancy during a stunning performance of “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, explaining that she kept it a secret for so long because “people be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that [is supposed] to be a blessing.”

The baby bump didn’t seem to hinder the rapper as she danced and twerked her way through two electrifying Coachella performances, but the mom-to-be took to Instagram today to let her fans know that her little one is causing more strain on her body than she’s letting on.

“Shawty keep growin’,” she said in the video. “I be looking like I be moving and everything but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe!”

She then dropped the news that this weekend’s Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C. will be her last performance for a while but assured fans she’d be back for the Bruno Mars 24K Magic Tour. Among the canceled tour dates are shows in Texas, Florida, Norway, Ireland and New York City’s Panorama Festival.

Check out her full explanation below.