Before Cardi B’s Music Career, Chris Rock Tried To Get Her A Comedy TV Show

Cardi B has already proven to be a multi-talented media personality, appearing in movies, commercials, and more, but it looks like we all missed out on seeing her grace our TV screens as star of a comedy show — unless you count her season on Love & Hip-Hop: New York. On last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host questioned guest Chris Rock about the time Rock tried to get Cardi B her own comedy TV show.

“People are so obviously funny,” Rock explained, citing Leslie Jones as an example and lamenting his unsuccessful efforts to get her an agent before recommending her to Lorne Michaels for SNL. “My kids showed me this Cardi B girl — and she didn’t have a record out or anything — and I was like, ‘We should do a show with her.’ I’m not even gonna say what network. So me, Cardi B, and her management went to get a show going and it never happened. She told me about her rap at the time and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good. You’re a comedy star.’ I think Cardi B is one of the funniest people.”

Rock has a point; before “Bodak Yellow” took over radio and playlists worldwide, Cardi was primarily known for her outrageous, spontaneous, and authentic personality in Instagram videos. In fact, she still is, with her rant about coronavirus going — ahem — viral earlier this year and even spawning an EDM remix. Of course, that star power translates through her music as well, which is a big part of why her new song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion has basically lived at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart ever since its release.

Watch Chris Rock’s interview with Jimmy Fallon above.

