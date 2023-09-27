When Does Cardi B’s ‘Hot Ones’ Episode Come Out?

Hot Ones premiered its 22nd second last week with the recently reunited NSYNC. The 24-minute nostalgia trip involved Justin Timberlake finally explaining why he pronounced “me” as “may” in “It’s Gonna Be Me” all those years ago — setting the table for never-ending memes.

Most people might feel intimidated to follow that episode. Cardi B does not strike one as a person intimidated by anyone or anything. And so, she’s host Sean Evans’ next guess, scheduled to “take on the wings of death” on Hot Ones on Thursday, September 28, at 11 a.m. EST.

First We Feast posted a teaser clip earlier Wednesday, September 27, in which Cardi admitted, “I’m telling you. My fans been begging me to do this show for so, so, so, so long. I have to give it to them, and I’m so scared. Oh my gosh.”

Evans asked Cardi whether she immediately knew her latest single, “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion, would be a hit once she heard “that Dembow-style” beat. Cardi explained that she didn’t necessarily realize it had hit potential, but it made her dance. Evans followed that up with a question about her process of recording clean-for-radio versions of her songs.

“Annoying!” she said, slouching back in her chair. “So annoying, like, you know, I’m doing the clean version, and it’s like, ‘Alright, baby, eat it up like a plum.’ And it’s like, ‘No, you still can’t play that for pop radio’ or whatever, and I’m like, ‘Baby, eat these peaches and plums.’ But I had no choice.”

The teaser clip comes after Cardi confirmed she was the next Hot Ones guest earlier this week. First We Feast posted a much shorter snippet, showing Cardi saying, “Oh, my God. I’m scared.”

Cardi and Meg released “Bongos” on September 8, which sparked even more intrigue around when Cardi might drop her long-awaited and hotly anticipated sophomore album.