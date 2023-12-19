When Will The Coachella 2024 Lineup Come Out?

The 2024 music festival session is nearly here, and as 2023 winds to a halt, some are thinking about what they want to see in 2024. Atop many music fans’ most anticipated events is Coachella, if not for the lineup, the experience alone. Although the official lineup has not yet been confirmed, ticketholders hope that Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, or Olivia Rodrigo will serve as headliners across the two weekends. So when will the confirmed lineup for Coachella 2024 come out?

Following each year’s event, organizers tend to tease the next installment as early as June (or at least this was the case for Coachella 2023). As for when the subsequent year’s lineup is formally unveiled, it usually goes down in the second week of January.

Coachella 2023’s lineup was rolled out on January 10, 2023. Based on the disappointing and disastrous return of Frank Ocean, the organizers could hold off a few weeks to ensure the headliners for Coachella 2024 are up to par. For now, ticketholders have started counting the days until performers are announced.

Each year, Coachella is held on the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, during the second and third weekends of April.

Coachella 2024 will occur on April 12-14 and April 19-21, 2024. Find more information here.