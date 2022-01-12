The rollout for Cordae’s new album, From A Bird’s Eye View continues today as he stops by the LA Leakers studio to drop a fiery, three-part freestyle putting any and all doubts about his rap skills to rest forever.

The witty young rappers delivers slick punchlines and tricky flows to beats both contemporary and classic, including The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Kick In The Door,” Jadakiss’ 2001 mixtape favorite “Put Ya Hands Up,” and Kodak Black’s 2021 hit “Super Gremlin,” which has become a freestyle staple this year in its own right. When he’s done, Cordae puts a moratorium on future LA Leakers freestyles, noting that there are only a handful of rappers who could follow his performance.

From A Bird’s Eye View is out this Friday, January 14, with features from Eminem, Freddie Gibbs, Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Nas, Roddy Ricch, and Stevie Wonder. Singles from the album include “Gifted” with Roddy Ricch, “Super,” and “Sinister” featuring Lil Wayne, while his tour for the album begins in February at the Dallas House Of Blues.

Meanwhile, LA Leakers has become a hot spot for rappers looking to either promote a new project or establish their rap credentials, with Big Sean, J. Cole, Latto, and Vince Staples all stopping by to deliver viral-worthy verses for the Power 106 radio duo.

From A Bird’s Eye View is due 1/14 via Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

