DaBaby tests out the free market in his latest video from Blame It On Baby. Borrowing cues from the colorful lyrics of his song “Can’t Stop,” DaBaby’s latest hilarious video finds him setting up shop with his son to sell overpriced lemonade ($500 a cup) and mix up some chocolate pudding with his daughter. The Charlotte rapper links up again with Reel Goats, who have become his unofficial official videographers, contributing to his videos for “Jump” with Youngboy Never Broke Again, “Find My Way,” and more.

While the fan reaction to his new album was less than enthusiastic, that didn’t stop DaBaby from replacing The Weeknd on the top of the Billboard albums chart after a strong first week thanks to the buzz remaining from DaBaby’s first two albums, Baby On Baby and Kirk, as well as one weird trick that has propelled a whole peck of songs to the top of the Hot 100 chart (which, in turn, helps the album chart higher as well, thanks to streams counting toward equivalent units).

Although DaBaby’s summer of touring was effectively wrecked by the coronavirus outbreak, he’s had a busy year anyway, fighting off lawsuits, helping Lil Yachty make his comeback, and guesting of Future’s “Life Is Good” with Drake.

Watch the “Can’t Stop” video above.