All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a fresh Billie Eilish collab and another posthumous appearance from Juice WRLD. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Billie Eilish and Rosalía — “Los Vas A Olvidar” Billie Eilish’s most successful singles have been solo efforts, but she has a handful of collaborations in her discography as well. The latest is her Rosalía meet-up, “Los Vas A Olvidar,” which Eilish wrote not just with her brother, but her entire family. Rhye — Home Rhye has been a unique voice in music over the past few years, and his airy, dreamy vocals make a return on Home. Throughout the course of the soothing album, Michael Milosh shares more subtly funky R&B that’s as good for relaxing as it is for moving your body to.

DJ Scheme and Juice WRLD — “Buck 50” It’s been just over a year since the tragically premature passing of Juice WRLD, and since then, there’s been a steady stream of posthumous content from the late rapper. Another one popped up last week with his and DJ Scheme’s “Buck 50,” a mellow effort that sees Juice letting detractors know not to mess with him. Smino — “MLK Dr” MLK Day was especially poignant this year in light of recent racial tensions in the US, and Smino marked the occasion with “MLK Dr” (short for “Martin Luther King Drive”). The track only runs for about 90 seconds, but it’s a worthwhile slice of psychedelic hip-hop with an equally trippy video.

Wale — “Good Vibes (Za)” Wale, a native of Washington DC, is perfectly qualified to address the Capitol Building riots through song, and that’s just what he does on his latest single, “Good Vibes (Za).” On the track, on which he seeks the title, he also pays tribute to a couple of his recently deceased hip-hop peers, Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke. Hand Habits — “4th Of July” Hand Habits is in the lead for the year’s best video about digging a hole thanks to “4th Of July.” Naturally, the concept is deeper (hehe) than it might sound and it scores another anthemic folk-rock gem from Meg Duffy.

Rich The Kid — “Nasty” Feat. Flo Milli, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose A number of women have been dominant hip-hop forces in recent years, a fact that Rich The Kid acknowledges through his featured guests on “Nasty.” Joined by Flo Milli, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose, the foursome follow the title’s lead and get rauchy, rapping about the bedroom, the ways they excel within that domain, and so on. Kota The Friend — Lyrics To GO, Vol. 2 Ten tracks usually amounts to a full-length album, but since there’s not a track on Lyrics To Go, Vol. 2 that runs for over 2 minutes, Kota The Friend’s latest ends up being a brief 15-minute project. While it may seem like the songs don’t have enough time to lift off, Kota still manages to pack a punch throughout the release.