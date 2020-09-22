DaBaby Is Being Sued By The LA Hotel Employee He Pushed Over A Selfie

Before 2020 ensured that his public appearances were kept to a minimum, DaBaby was developing a steadfast reputation for being physically unable to avoid altercations. That penchant for pugilism may soon cost him, as according to TMZ, the North Carolina rapper is being sued by one of the many people he beat up over his past year in the spotlight.

An employeed at AC Hotel by Marriott in Beverly Hills filed a lawsuit against the rapper after a December 2019 incident in which DaBaby allegedly assaulted chef Cristopher Pocasangre. A surveillance video shows DaBaby pushing Pocasangre into a chair while appearing to have an argument before leaving the building. The altercation was apparently over a photo the chef took of the rapper, which DaBaby noticed and demanded he delete. It’s worth noting that the employee first asked the rapper for a photo, which DaBaby denied, and instead took a selfie with him in the background. Now, Pocasangre is suing DaBaby for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, and is seeking unspecified damages.

Shortly after the incident, DaBaby noted in an Instagram post that he had rejected the request because he was with his daughter. Pocasangre then tried to film him despite him holding his daughter, despite DaBaby’s repeated requests to stop. “I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him that him posting a video of me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying,” he explained.

DaBaby’s history of (partially) justified violence goes back to before he blew up in 2019 with DaBaby On Baby. At the end of 2018, he shot a man in self-defense, avoiding serious charges in 2019. He was later sued by the family of a man his security allegedly beat into a coma at a show, and this year, drew backlash for punching a woman while blinded by her camera flash when she took a picture of him at a club.