DDG Sings A ‘Hood Melody’ In His Melancholy New Video

A day after featuring on XXL‘s 2021 Freshman list, DDG releases the latest single from his Die 4 Respect mixtape with hitmaking producer OG Parker. “Hood Melody,” which features a rattling, melancholy beat and contemplative, observational lyrics from the Pontiac native, backgrounds a video that finds DDG obsessing over all of the violent ends he can meet.

Although the song features a guest verse from perpetually troubled Baton Rouge rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again, the man himself was not available for the video shoot as he’s currently in custody after being arrested for felony firearm possession in Los Angeles in March. Youngboy was denied bail after prosecutors successfully argued that he would be a danger to the community and a flight risk. He was previously arrested on similar charges in his native Louisiana and has been connected with a fatal shooting in Miami in 2019, as well as avoiding prison time for kidnapping and aggravated assault after being caught on camera attacking his then-girlfriend at a hotel in Georgia.

DDG, on the other hand, has a bright future ahead of him thanks to appearances with Dame D.O.L.L.A. on the NBA star’s “Stuntin On You‘ video and the extended rollout of the Die 4 Respect mixtape, which included the Coi Leray-featuring “Impatient” video.

Watch DDG’s “Hood Melody” video above.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.