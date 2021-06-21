Def Jam Reportedly Paid Over $35K For DMX’s Funeral

After DMX passed in April, the late rapper was given a hero’s sendoff, complete with a monster truck to carry his casket to the touching memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center arena which included a soulful medley performed by Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir and a tender rendition of DMX’s song “Slippin” performed by his daughter.

TMZ reports that according to probate documents for the rapper’s estate, the costs for the extravagant memorial were footed by DMX’s label, Def Jam, where he released many of his groundbreaking early works and returned to record what turned out to be his final album Exodus, which was released posthumously. According to TMZ, the total paid out by the label for the funeral costs came out to $35,228.13, including $7,450 for DMX’s custom casket.

DMX died in April following an overdose that left him comatose for the better part of a week. He was 50. In the wake of his passing, seven of his singles were certified gold or platinum and a number of his peers and contemporaries shared their admiration for him, including Lil Wayne, who said he was “infatuated” with DMX, Swizz Beatz, who gave an impassioned speech at DMX’s funeral, and Jay-Z, who fondly recalled boycotting the 1999 Grammys after he believed X was snubbed and being intimidated to perform after him during their shared Hard Knock Life tour.