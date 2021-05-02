The passing of DMX is something that’s still a painful thought for many. It was just last weekend that the late rapper’s family and friends came together for a pair of memorial services to honor his life, one of which took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Despite being a week removed from these services, people are still finding ways to honor the hip-hop legend like Lil Wayne did during his performance at Miami’s Trillerfest on Saturday.

During his set, Wayne recalled a time during his career where he toured as much as “six months out the year.” He specifically used the moment to reflect on meeting DMX during the Cash Money Ruff Ryders tour which took place back in 2000.

“When we saw DMX, we all fell in love,” he said. “But when I got on tour with him, now you in the hotel lobby, you in the backstage, you run across the n**** and he actually say something to you. And when you see this n**** talk like how he rap and you see this n**** is what he is and you see this n**** got a zillion dogs with him, then a zillion dogs with him, it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, motherfucking impressed, whatever.”

His comments come after DMX previously confirmed that Wayne would appear on his upcoming album. The late rapper shared the news during an interview on the Drink Champs podcast where he revealed the project also includes features from Griselda Records, Usher, Pop Smoke and U2’s Bono.

You can watch Lil Wayne speak about DMX above.