Denzel Curry Recreates A 16-Bit Classic In His Video For ‘The Game’

In addition to the 11-song soundtrack released to DSPs by Interscope today, the 2022 iteration of Madden NFL also includes another 40 songs which can be found both in the game and on the official Madden NFL 22 Soundtrack playlist on Spotify. While the original soundtrack boasts appearances from 42 Dugg, Jack Harlow, JID, Swae Lee, and Tierra Whack, the playlist version on Spotify adds dozens of previously released tracks.

However, it looks like the curators missed out on the theme-appropriate “The Game” from Denzel Curry, which the Miami rapper shared with a retro-aesthetic video inspired by the original 1995 version of Madden. A thumping, borderline menacing beat backs Denzel’s ruminations on “The Game” — the rap one — as a game plays out in the video with updated graphics reflecting a team named for Denzel’s most recent album, Zuu, and with himself included as the star running back.

Meanwhile, Curry himself has been relatively busy for an artist who hasn’t dropped a new project in two years (even allowing for the pandemic). He’s guested on tracks with fellow rabble-rousers Jasiah and Rico Nasty (“Art Of War“), collaborated with DC Comics on a companion to the Death Metal miniseries (“Bad Luck“), and teamed up with Snot (“Sangria“) and JID (“Bruuuh” Remix) in past months, all while preparing a new album that has fans pretty excited.

None of those on the album 😂 https://t.co/sHBG4MYYJ7 — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) August 9, 2021

Listen to Denzel Curry’s “The Game” above.