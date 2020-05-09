After sharing his fourth album Zuu last summer, Denzel Curry made a quick return, teaming with Kenny Beats for the joint project Unlocked. Alongside its eight songs was an animated short film, which found them frantically searching for the person responsible for leaking their project. In the months that followed, Curry would appear on a pair of singles, Ducko McFli’s “40 Bandz” and Destructo’s “Bandz,” as well as contribute to Guapdad 4000’s Rona Raps series. Now he’ s returned with a new, surprise freestyle.

Called “Im Just Sayin Tho,” the freestyle pairs Curry with Tommy Swisher. In the YouTube description of the song, Curry revealed his reasoning behind releasing the song, saying, “Just because we need music and happiness at a time like this.” A track he first previewed at the end of April, the freestyle finds him and Swisher speaking about the quarantine as well as their positions in hip-hop.

The freestyle arrives mere days after Curry dropped a remix of Jpegmafia’s “Bald” and revealed that he would retire from hip-hop after three more albums. ““I always liked my album short,” he elaborated. “Ten tracks is enough. Enough to listen to… I just want you to enjoy my music the way you enjoy a film. It’s meant to be consumed that way.”

Listen to the “Im Just Sayin Tho” freestyle above.