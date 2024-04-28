Kendrick Lamar Spotify
Did Kendrick Lamar Just Release A New Album Through pgLang?

With the lingering effects of his “Like That” verse aimed at longtime frenemy Drake and J. Cole, still causing havoc in rap, fans are wondering where is Kendrick Lamar. While J. Cole has apologized for his response diss (“7 Minute Drill“) and ultimately removed it from streaming services, Drake hasn’t waived the white flag just yet.

Lamar’s subsequent silence has supporters intrigued. But all this time, the Grammy Award-winner musician might’ve been in the recording booth creating a new body of work, according to a viral rumor online.

So, Did Kendrick Lamar Just Release A New Album Through pgLang?

If you were waiting for Lamar’s follow-up to 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, you aren’t in luck. Today (April 28), an anonymous report began to circulate across X (formerly Twitter) that Lamar used his creative company, pgLang, to drop his new project.

Users online claimed to have found a leaked file of Lamar’s new album. Quickly after the post went live, others began to repost the link to the unauthorized project.

However, with a few hours, supporters of Lamar debunked the viral claim. One user even traced back the source of the rumor to one Reddit user.

“I compiled my favorite Kendrick leaks to try and create a conceptual and cohesive playlist,” they wrote.

AI may have a hard time copying Lamar, but fans don’t seem to have any difficulty locating his unreleased music.

