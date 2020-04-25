The beat battle between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz last month went so well they turned it into an Instagram Live series. Dubbed Versuz, it brings some of our favorite singers, songwriters, and producers to our screens, giving us battles between Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin, Lil Jon and T-Pain, and, more recently, between Babyface and Teddy Riley. Through the course of the Versuz series, fans have been calling for a duel between someone of music’s most legendary producers, and it looks like one particular hoped-for fight will go down in the near future.

Joining Fat Joe for an Instagram Live conversation as a part of his Fat Joe Show series, Diddy announced that a Versuz battle will take place between him and Dr. Dre. Answering Fat Joe’s question on whether there were talks “or whispers” for a Versuz battle with Dr. Dre, Diddy said, “Yeah we definitely talking about it, you heard it here, you heard it here on the show.”

The announcement arrived after Diddy helped raise over $3 million for healthcare workers thanks to a dance-a-thon he held on his Instagram Live with help from LeBron James, Drake, Lizzo, and more. During his conversation, Diddy also recounted the days leading up to Notorious B.I.G.’s death following the 1997 Soul Train Awards.

Watch the video above to hear Diddy make the announcement.