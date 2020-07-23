Each year, MTV’s Video Music Awards give us countless indelible moments. From Lady Gaga wearing the iconic dress made out of raw meat, to Kanye West infamously slighting Taylor Swift on stage, the VMAs never fail to give us some of the biggest moments in pop culture. Perhaps most coveted is VMAs’ Best New Artist award, which recognizes some of the most talented emerging artists on the scene. Well, MTV has just unveiled its full list of nominations and they are including 17 artists.

Unlike most other award ceremonies, the VMAs allow fans to vote for winners. This year’s list of nominated artists sees both pop and hip-hop musicians alike. Some big-name contenders on the list include Doja Cat, Brockhampton, Conan Gray, as well as the late rapper Pop Smoke, whose posthumous record Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was just released.

Find the full MTV VMA’s Best New Artist nominations list below.

AJ Mitchell

Arizona Zervas

Ava Max

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Finneas

Jack Harlow

Kiana Ledé

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Tecca

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

Tate McRae

Yungblud

✨The PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST Nominees are HERE✨ Vote for your favorite all week long at https://t.co/Wc2weigWx5 and don't miss the 2020 #VMAs Sunday, August 30 on @MTV 💛🚀 pic.twitter.com/cq4DBuqTSL — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 23, 2020

MTV has opened their ballots for Best New Artists and are allowing fans to submit their vote up to ten times a day. Vote for your pick here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.