Drake Joins Dabbing Granny On Instagram Live And Gives Update On New Album

After retreating to the solitude of his man cave following the release of his album Scorpion and its subsequent tour, Drake has been back on the scene for the past month or so, hinting that his next album may be closer to arriving than many believe. After being spotted in Brooklyn’s Marcy Houses projects while filming a new music video, the singer shared the video weeks later in what we now know as the dual single, “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” He’s also been worked alongside a number of artists, showing up on Lil Yachty’s “Oprah’s Bank Account,” working with Future on “Life Is Good” and “Desires,” and joining Post Malone on stage for a surprise performance in Toronto.

Now Drake has made his way into the Instagram Live session for viral sensation Dabbing Granny, where they had a brief conversation. At first the two kept things candid, with Dabby complementing Drake’s smile. Drake responded that by saying he was once self-conscious about his smile, but his recent successes have made it easier to do so. “But now it’s too many great things going on, I have to smile once in a while,” he told her. Before signing off for the night, Drake gave another update on his upcoming album.

Dabbing Granny just went IG live with @Drake and it made my morning pic.twitter.com/koKHzczAtl — Kawabungaaa (@Mascara4Mascara) March 11, 2020

“You know it’s so funny, you’re waking up and I’m going to sleep,” he said. “I just left the studio, I’m working on a new album.” Dabby Granny then asked when the album would arrive, to which Drake replied. “When it’s done, we’ll see. Hopefully soon, right?”

