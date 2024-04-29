Hip-hop fans have been having a field day with the ongoing feud between Drake and seemingly the entire rap world. Including Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky, and more, the war was prompted by Metro Boomin and Future’s two collaborative albums, We Don’t Trust You, and We Still Don’t Trust You. And just like in Drake’s feud with Pusha T some years back, his fans have come to his defense at his rivals’ live shows.

In a video going viral on social media, Metro overhears a fan yelling out lyrics from “Push-Ups,” the diss track Drake dropped in response to the producer’s provocations. The fan shouted the line, “Metro, shut your ho ass up and play some drums,” between songs, to which the producer replied, “I heard that.” The fan can be seen jumping up and down in celebration:

Metro Boomin heard someone yelling *that* Drake lyric in the crowd 💀 pic.twitter.com/8JjSC4KUro — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 28, 2024

It’s not the first time Metro has been trolled by the “Push-Ups” line. Shortly after releasing the song, Drake hired a drumline to play outside famed Atlanta club Magic City, sending a video of them playing to Metro via his (public) Instagram Story.

Metro is going to have plenty of time to work on his responses to future incidents, as he and Future are gearing up to go on their We Trust You tour beginning in July.